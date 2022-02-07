Akinwunmi hails Akinlade over launch of Sporting Lagos FC

The Chairman of Lagos State Football Association and 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, has showered praises on the co-founder of Paystack, who only recently announced the birth of a new football club named Sporting Lagos FC. Akinwunmi says Lagos will always provide the enabling template for private football teams to excel in the round leather game.

He said: “As the head of the football federation in the state, am a father of all teams but I am particularly happy with the enthusiasm shown by the owner of Sporting Lagos FC. “Akinlade’s passion for the game is wonderful and for a start it is a good driving force to take the team higher.

We expect the management team to run the team professionally so that they can further boost the image of Lagos in football.”

The club’s governing body has experienced people like Godwin Enakhena, CEO of Global Media, and Uzo Okonkwo, managing director, Colin Udoh, a former Super Eagles media officer, and Fola Olatuniji-David, a Google employee.

Proprietor of Sporting Lagos, Akinlade, stated that the club, expected to start from Nigeria National League, NNL, was in line with a desire to use football’s transformative power to connect people from all walks of life together and create various opportunities

