Sports

Akinwunmi promises structural changes in NFF

Posted on Author Precious Yusuf Comment(0)

…declares self as best among other candidates

 

One of the presidential candidates the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections, Seyi Akinwunmi, hasa Lawyer, has promised to effect structural changes in the football house to move the country forward in the game.

The elections billed to take place in Benin on September 30 is currently under threat following a court injunction by the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria through the Task Force head, Harrison Jalla.

It is however believed that just as the body did before the Annual General Assembly of the federation last month, there are chances that the injunction would be vacated before Friday.

And so Akinwunmi and other candidates into various position have continued their consultations and electioneering for the new board of the NFF expected to emerge on September 30.

The Lagos State Football Association Chairman and 1st Vice President of the NFF said it was important to adopt a change in the management of football in Nigeria. He said: “Now, we have a top to bottom approach in the management in football.

With me in the driver’s seat, leading the team, we will reverse that and make sure we have a bottom to top approach where football is grassroots based.

“Every state will have a budget with parameters to work with. It’s a process, it is technology based, we will audit it quarterly so that we will see what they have done and then plan the next budget for them. What happens is that football is played across the country at the grassroots level and we can take it from there.

“The second thing is that we are going to create the business football. We will include the private sector and they will invest and sponsor. We will be a lot more involved in coaching and we will implement the football master plan and start work on the short term goals.”

Akinwunmi stressed that he was the best candidates among the 11 contesting for the presidency of the NFF. “I am the best candidate because what others have in bits, I have it altogether.

I have ran a league, grassroots football, media adviser to the FA itself, I have been chairman of international football competitions and I have also been on the reform commissions, I have been a member of the master plan committee. I have gone from the bottom to the top. I am running as unifier,” Akinwunmi noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from q’finals onwards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday. Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend’s finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court, reports Reuters. […]
Sports

Jigawa at the mercy of Akwa Utd in Uyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It is going to be a difficult task for relegation threatened Jigawa Golden Stars this weekend when they take on league leader, Akwa United, in a league match this weekend.   The MatchDay 35 of the Nigeria Professional Football League scattered across various centres this weekend will see Akwa United a step closer to their […]
Sports

Guardiola has ‘ideas for transfer market’, expects to ‘fight’ for title next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has “ideas for the transfer market” and expects to “fight” for the Premier League title next season. Liverpool need five points to win the title after a 0-0 draw with Everton. But the Reds can clinch the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday if City fail […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica