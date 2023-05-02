Sports

Akinwunmi Steps Down As Lagos FA Boss After 12 Years

Immediate past 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, yesterday formally stepped down as chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) after 12 years of masterminding what is now known as Ekofootball.

At a media briefing at the Ogunlana Drive Office of the LSFA, Akinwunmi, said he turned in his resignation letter since January but didn’t quit in the middle of the state’s FA Cup in order not to give wrong signals to sponsors and stakeholders, adding he bowed out of office on his own volition.

“I have called for this interaction and I’m here to tell you that I’m stepping down after 12 years and three months of being at the helms of affairs as Chairman of Lagos State Football Association,” he said.

“It’s been a wonderful 12 years which honestly, have been a fulfillment of my dreams. I have resigned as LSFA chairman; I was not pushed and I’m leaving without any subterfuge. “I’d planned that I would not stay longer than these 12 years but I’m not leaving football because football is part of my life; and I can guarantee that henceforth in every quarter you’ll see something that would make me call all of you together.

” First elected in 2011, under Akinwunmi, Ekofootball became synony – mous with the best youth development program and the most vibrant women’s football programme aside many other developmental initiatives.

