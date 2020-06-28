News

Akinyele killings: Hunters arrest 1 suspect with 7 white handkerchiefs, dangerous weapons

Some local hunters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Sunday arrested one person, said to have confessed to the killing of eight persons, suspected to be in connection with incessant ritual killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

 

 

 

New Telegraph learnt that seven white handkerchiefs and some dangerous weapons, such as a knife and an axe, were found in possession of the suspect.

 

 

The local hunters were said to have arrested the suspect at Liberty area of Sasa Sunday morning while watching over many communities in the local government as a result of the killings recent killings that have consumed five persons with a month.

 

 

He was taken to Sasa Police Station, and subsequently transferred to Ojoo Divisional Police Headquarters. The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrest, saying investigation would reveal his true identity and people that have been working with him to commit the crime.

 

One of the caretaker chairmen in Akinyele Local Government, who preferred anonymity, said: “Having profiled the suspect, he is from the Eastern part of the country, and he claims he attends a white garment church.”

 

Another resident said “While the suspect was being interrogated, he confessed that he had been involved in eight killings recently in the local government and his last killing was at Sasa area, where he said he murdered a lady.

 

“He has so far been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation, while work is still ongoing to fish out other perpetrators.”

