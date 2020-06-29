News

Akinyele killings: Hunters arrest suspect with 7 white handkerchiefs, dangerous weapons

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

S

ome local hunters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday arrested one person, said to have confessed to killing of eight persons, suspected to be in connection with incessant ritual killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

 

 

New Telegraph learnt that seven white handkerchiefs and some dangerous weapons such as a knife and an axe were found in possession of the suspect.

 

 

The local hunters were said to have arrested the suspect at Liberty area of Sasa yesterday morning while watching over many communities in the local government as a result of recent killings that have consumed five persons with a month.

 

 

He was taken to Sasa Police Station, and subsequently transferred to Ojoo Divisional Police Headquarters. The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrest, saying investigation would reveal his true identity and people that have been working with him to commit the crime.

 

One of the caretaker chairmen in Akinyele Local Government, who preferred anonymity, said: “Having profiled the suspect, he is from Eastern part of the country, and he claims he attends a white garment church”.

 

 

Another resident said “While the suspect was being interrogated, he confessed that he had been involved in eight killings recently in the local government and his last killing was at Sasa area, where he said he murdered a lady.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Infectious Diseases Bill: Arrest made me stronger, says Ugochinyere

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, yesterday said he would not abandon the fight to challenge the planned passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill by the House of Representatives. Ugochinyere, who regained freedom on Monday after four days in captivity, said the arrest made him stronger and determined […]
News

Report: US has intelligence that Russians offered Taliban bounty to kill Americans

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. has gathered intelligence that Russian intelligence officers have offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters who kill Americans, three people briefed on the matter told NBC News. The intelligence has been shared with Congressional leaders and with the British government, the sources said. However, a senior defense official downplayed the intelligence reporting […]
News

Reps summon industry minister, SON over six years unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Account Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They were to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26. The committee issued the summon after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: