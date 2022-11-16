News

Akinyelure: We won’t succumb to pressure, NIEPA remains in Ondo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was another landmark victory for the people of Ondo Kingdom in particular and Ondo State in general as the plan of the Director- General of National Institute For Educational Planning And Administration (NIEPA), to relocate the over 30 years institution from the ancient city of Ondo to Abuja failed. The Senator representing Ondo Central and Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, had insisted the institution remains in Ondo. Akinyelure stated this in his remark at a Public Hearing on National Institute For Educational Planning And Administration (NIEPA), Ondo (Establishment) Bill, 2022, held today at the Senate Conference Room 231, New Senate Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja. A statement issued by his SA (Media and Strategy, Charles Akinwon, quoted Akinyelure as saying: “It is worthy to note that the Institute (NIEPA), Ondo is the only capacity building outfit for education sector planners and managers in Nigeria and the West Africa subregion and the only parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Education in the entire South West Nigeria; sadly despite the Institute’s enormous potentials.

 

