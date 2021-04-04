Akinyemi now fellow of NIPR

All continues to turn out good for the former Head of Corporate Affairs at Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank) who was also Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Kayode Akinyemi as his membership and fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations was recently announced.

The honorary titles of most professions are indications of the proficiencies of proponents. In the case of Public Relations officers in Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) offers different membership levels symbolise public relations personnel’s abilities, experience, and overall standing.

Thus, NIPR’s decision to award Kayode Akinyemi as a Fellow of the Institute, the highest rank possible, says something about Akinyemi’s communications prowess.

Akinyemi’s true debut came around 2011 with his retirement from Skye Bank.

Before this time, Akinyemi had spent 10 years serving Prudent Bank and Skye Bank successively as Head of Corporate Affairs. After that, in 2012, Akinyemi was requested to join the British Broadcasting Corporation. Four months later, Akinyemi’s torch shone the brightest with his appointment as director general of the State Bureau of Strategic Communications.

During this time, many people came to know the genius of marketing and communications behind Governor Fayemi’s seeming omnipresence.

Kayode Akinyemi has long established his company, Powerlight Communications, an integrated marketing and communications firm with interests in public relations, advertising, and general communications.

