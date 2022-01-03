Akinyemi remains unwavering in patriotism, loyalty at 80, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi remains unwavering in patriotism and loyalty as he turns 80 Tuesday.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated the scholar, administrator, publisher and highly resourceful diplomat on the milestone.

He joined the academia and the media in celebrating with the former minister, whose intellectual and managerial influence cuts across almost every sphere of national life, with stronger presence in formulation of policies, particularly on democracy, good governance and diplomacy.

The President affirmed that the scholar has remained unwavering in his patriotism and loyalty to the growth of the nation and Africa, heading the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs at 33, becoming a minister at 43, after earning a Ph.D. at 27.

The President believed Akinyemi’s foresight, steadfastness and diligence deserve commendation, while appreciating his willingness to share his experience whenever the need arises, including shaping the electoral process for democracy, and playing a significant role in global dialogue with other nations, the UN, Commonwealth and African Union.

As the scholar turned 80, the President prayed for good health and strength, especially in mentoring and inspiring younger scholars and leaders.

