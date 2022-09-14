Akiotu hails media over role in restoration of democracy

The Group Managing Director of Daar Communications Plc, Mr. Tony Akiotu, yesterday commended the role played by the media in the restoration of democracy in Nigeria after many years of military dictatorship. Akiotu, who stated this during the 2022 Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ Akwa Ibom state week held at Roses Regency hotel Abuja with the theme; “In search of a better Nigeria through responsible journalism”, noted that journalists stood resolutely against military rule and became the heroes of Nigeria’s hard earned democracy. Presenting a keynote address titled; “The trajectory of Nigeria media: Past, Present and future”, Akiotu who was represented by Adebayo Bodunrin, Group News Editor at Daar Communications Plc, noted that modern day journalists and their newspapers too have lived above board. He said: “They stood resolutely against military rule and became the heroes of Nigeria`s hard earned democratic freedom established on May 29, 1999. A similar effort facilitated the second Republic in 1979 and the aborted Third Republic in the early 1990s.It has been globally acknowledged that the Nigerian media stood firm in the struggle to restore democracy.”
