Akoko lecturers reject Ige’s appointment as AAUA VC

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Lecturers drawn from the four Akoko local government areas of Ondo State have rejected the appointment of Prof. Oluwagbenga Ige as substantive Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

 

Prior to the appointment, Ige occupied the post in an acting capacity following the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun.

 

But Governor Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed his appointment as permanent VC of the state-owned school recently. But the lecturers from Akoko South-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West and Akoko North-East, under the auspices of Akoko Academic Stakeholders’ Forum (AASF), said Ige might not enjoy the cooperation of the people of the zone because of the process that threw him up as his appointment allegedly violated the existing academic culture enjoyed over the years in the institution.

 

The major grouse of the group, according to a statement by its leader, Prof Sola Ehindero, was the alleged jettisoning of merit by Akeredolu in the choice of a new VC for the institution.

