Akpabio appears before Reps panel probing NDDC

*As Committee Chair recuses self from public hearing

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appeared before the House of Representatives committee probing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The minister got to the hearing room at 11:20am.
Akpabio was summoned by the house committee on NNDC after Joy Nunieh, a former acting director of the Commission, levelled some allegations against him on Friday.
Nunieh said during her time as head of the agency she was asked to spend N10 billion as Christmas bonus.
She said rejecting the idea contributed to her removal from office.
She alleged Akpabio hijacked the forensic audit of the Commission ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.
“He (Akpabio) said the first thing I would do is to write a letter to him and he gave me the draft, that I should put it on my letterhead. In that letter, I was supposed to write about most of the companies; [That] senator Nwaoboshi owned the 98 companies,” she said.
Meanwhile, Hon. Tunji-Ojo Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta probing the Commission has recused himself from the ongoing public hearing on the NDDC.

