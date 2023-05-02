News

Akpabio Consults Buhari Over Senate Presidency’s Ambition

Author Lawrence Olaoye

As the race for who becomes the Senate President of the 10th Assembly intensifies, Senator Godswill Apkabio was at the Presidential Villa yesterday to consult with President Muhammadu Buhari on his intention to run for the position.

Recall that several other Senator-elect, including Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, have been gearing up to contest the number four position ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly early in June.

There have been calls on the ruling party to zone the position to the South East for balance and equity. But, Akpabio who hails from the Southsouth geo-political zone, told newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President that he intended to initiate and pursue reforms in the parliament if he gets elected the Senate President.

The former Minister of Niger Delta Ministry said he was in the Villa to inform the President of his ambition and also thank him for finding him worthy for appointment as a minister in his cabinet.

