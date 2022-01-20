News

Akpabio denies alleged corruption petition against him in UK

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied media reports that a petition on alleged corruption levelled against him and Scott Tommey has been received by the UK Fraud Office. This was as he said that the allegation is a figment of the imagination of the purveyors and sponsors of the allegation.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Udom, called on the public to discountenance and disregard the allegation story as a calculated attempt to tarnish the hard-earned image of the Minister over the years. The statement titled: Re: UK Fraud Office Receives Petition Against Akpabio, Scott Tommey, Begins Investigation,” reads in part: “The attention of the Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, SenatorGodswillAkpabio, has been drawn to a fabricated fairytale making the rounds and written by one Jackson Ude and published by Pointblank news on the aforementioned subject. “Ordinarily, the Minister would have ignored the gibberish, except that it is expedient for purposes of setting the records in order to clear the air over the falsehood perpetrated by serial blackmailers whose stock-in-trade is to indulge in smear campaigns for pecuniary reasons.”

 

