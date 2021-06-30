News

Akpabio: Forensic audit report, inauguration of NDDC board’ll gladden Niger Deltans’ heart

Posted on

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured the people of the Niger Delta Region that the outcome of the Forensic Audit and implementation of its recommendation, which would herald the inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), would gladden their hearts. Speaking at the Radio Nigeria morning interview program; Politics Nationwide, on Tuesday, Akpabio said,” let me assure my people in the Niger Delta Region that when the report of the Forensic Audit is received by President Muhammadu Buhari, and the NDDC board inaugurated, with guidelines based on the recommendations of the Auditors, we would all be happy for it, because the Commission will become bankable and able to access international loan facilities for development purposes.”

