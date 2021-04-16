Akpabio: Govt officials, other stakeholders responsible for NDDC’s failure

Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio has blamed government officials and all relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region for the past failures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on its mandate.

Akpabio, who is the supervising minister of the NDDC, identified corruption, weak governance and institutional weaknesses, lack of proper synergy as some of the drawbacks of the interventionist agency.

He said these on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State while presenting his keynote address to flag-off the NDDC retreat with the theme, ”Collaborating, Planning and Re-strategizing for a better Niger Delta Region”.

The Minister said transparency and inclusiveness in the commission’s budgeting systems, evaluation and strict monitoring of projects and programmes are necessary for the NDDC to impact meaningfully in the region.

