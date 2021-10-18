News

Akpabio: I’ll ensure we’ve one, united APC in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured that together with other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, they would ensure that the party is formidable enough to wrest power from the incumbent party.

 

Akpabio, who spoke at the APC state congress in Uyo, congratulated the state executive officers of the party, and cautioned all party faithful not to meddle in the disagreement of party elders, adding that the elders will settle their differences at a round table.

 

He said: “I want to congratulate all of you and I also caution that it takes two hands to clap. Again, if you check your Bible very well, you see that the only car mentioned in the Bible is the Accord. “That is why the Bible says that the disciple of Christ all moved in one accord.

 

That is the only vehicle that is recognized in the Bible. “Do not look at the disagreement of the elders, because every single war; whether World War or civil war is normally settled on a round table and many of you will not be there when that war would be settled.”

The minister, who said he came with the message of unity, assured that he would work with other leaders and stakeholders of APC in Akwa Ibom State to settle all internal squabbles and ensure the party emerged stronger to take power in 2023.

 

He added: “I brought you a message of peace, and message of unity. Remember in those days, I told you if you don’t want development, I will force developments on you and I forced developments on you

