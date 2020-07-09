Akpabio in the eyes of Niger Delta people

Akpan Bassey writes on how the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, repositioned the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with its set goals

The man, Godswill Akpabio means many things to many people depending on your side of the divide that you are. The masses of the people in Niger Delta see Akpabio as one the exceptional gifts in the region, the common people see him as the hope to the hopeless people.

The widows across the length and breadth in the region see him as their husband’s because of the love, support and care he has shown to the widows overs the years, he remains one of the few people in the country that has built houses to the widows.

The orphans call him father because he has over the years become the only father they see, have and felt. The man Akpabio is responsible for revolution in educational sector which saw many becomes great today, the churches, ministers, religious leaders sees him as one of the messengers of God.

He has built many churches and touched millions of lives, the genuine political leaders see him as a man that can be trusted, a reliable, friendly and loyal politician; the story of God’s sent leader. Akpabio cannot be told in months, years.

What then is the problem with the political elites in the region, especially in matters of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). On assumption of office in the ministry with a clear mandate from Mr. President, an incorruptible leader with zero tolerance for corruption, Akpabio was instructed by the president to supervise the commission and brought it back to life.

The president saw the massive looting in NDDC, jobs were done and completed on papers, payments were made to ghosts and spirits, trillions buried in the wombs of men who became pregnant and gave births to underground houses all over the world, while the masses walked the streets in pains, hunger and some died in the region.

The headquarters of NDDC is on rentage and yearly some smarter men smile to the banks, contractors abandoned projects after collecting billions, highly places member the cabal were accused of pocketing billions yearly, the story of the rots, fraud cannot be completed in years.

Yes, this is why Akpabio is hated with passion because he is acting on Mr. President’s instructions to clean the table and restart the engine for development of the region. There is war, gang-ups, name-calling and evil plots to stop Akpabio. The men are powerful and connected, rich and influential. Today in NDDC genuine contractors are happy because they are getting payment, the corporate headquarters is completed and the East-West road is on course.

The president has awarded more contracts, life has returned back to the region, the purpose of NDDC is restored by Akpabio, no more business as usual, the people are happy and the streets are busy. Akpabio will triumph and President Buhari’s anti-corruption war is working.

