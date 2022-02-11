Akpabio loses as senatorial district endorses Ekpoudum

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio seems to have lost hold of his senatorial district, Ikot Ekpene, as stakeholders in the district have endorsed a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr. Udom Ekpoudum, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

The stakeholders in a communiqué at the end of a meeting of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district (Ikot Ekpene) in Uyo, further argued that the endorsement was very apt, given that since the creation of the state, the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency is the only one that has not produced a senator. Akpabio, a two term governor in Akwa Ibom, represented Ikot Ekpene senatorial district from 2015 to 2019.

