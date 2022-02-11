News

Akpabio loses as senatorial district endorses Ekpoudum

Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio seems to have lost hold of his senatorial district, Ikot Ekpene, as stakeholders in the district have endorsed a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr. Udom Ekpoudum, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

The stakeholders in a communiqué at the end of a meeting of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district (Ikot Ekpene) in Uyo, further argued that the endorsement was very apt, given that since the creation of the state, the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency is the only one that has not produced a senator. Akpabio, a two term governor in Akwa Ibom, represented Ikot Ekpene senatorial district from 2015 to 2019.

 

Our Reporters

News

Alleged attempt to pervert justice:  Supreme Court reverses SAN’s conviction

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday reversed the conviction and 30 days jail sentence that was passed on a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Joseph Nwobike, over his alleged attempt to pervert the course of justice. New Telegraph recalls that Justice Raliat Adebiyi of a Lagos High Court sitting at Ikeja had in May 2018, […]
News

Electoral Act: Why we concur with Senate on consensus option – Reps

Posted on Author  Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday said it decided to concur with the Senate on  the amendment to the Electoral Act on the mode of primary election to avoid acrimony and delay  in presidential assent to the bill. Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs,  Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC,  Abia),  made  the clarification after the lower chamber re-amended the bill […]
News

2023: Anambra strategic for Igbo Presidency –Stakeholders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South East zone have resolved to win the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election for the party, with the view that it would enhance the zone’s agitation for 2023 Presidency. The stakeholders made the resolution at an interactive session of the Anambra State APC governorship aspirants held […]

