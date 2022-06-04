News

Akpabio meets Oyo APC delegates, promises to transform Nigeria

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Godswill Akpabio has met with the 99 national delegates from Oyo State with a promise to transform the country if elected president in 2023. The ex-Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs made the promise while addressing delegates of the party on Friday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Akpabio said that he was prepared to fight insecurity to a standstill if voted into power just as he also promised the delegates that he would deliver on the plans he has for Nigeria. “We would unite Nigeria so that it can become a beacon of hope for all countries of the world, I’ve done it before, and I will do it again. I want to bring uncommon transformation to Nigeria. As you are going to Abuja, remember that you are national delegates. I just came here to show myself to you. I will later come back as your President in 2023”, he said.

 

