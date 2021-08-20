News Top Stories

Akpabio: NDDC owing contractors over N3trn

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

…says govt’ll monitor 3% PIA host communities’ fund

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the total liabilities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to its contractors were in the excess of N3 trillion while the International Oil Companies (IOCs) were indebted to the Commission to the tune of $4 billion (about N2 trillion). The minister, while fielding questions at the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Committee, disclosed that his ministry would see to the judicious use of the three percent host communities fund allowed by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) recently signed into law by the President.

Asked about the total debt profile of the NDDC to her contractors, the minister said he could not put an accurate figure to it but he asked the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Okon Akwa, to make the clarification. Okon, in his response, disclosed that the total debt to contractors stood in excess of N3 trillion. But Akpabio disclosed that the clear picture of the financial status of the Commission was contained in the Forensic Audit Report to be submitted to the President anytime soon On debt owed the NDDC by the OICs, the minister said: “NDDC is also being owed $4 billion by the OICs unremitted funds.

The Federal Government owes a little bit of its own part that it should do to the NDDC. I believe that with the audit of the commission, we will begin to offset those things working closely with the ministry of finance.” Asked for comments on protests by the stakeholders in the Niger Delta against the three percent host communities fund in the PIA, the minister said what should be of concern was how it would be judiciously used to better the lots of the oil bearing communities.

He added that his ministry would monitor the modalities for the disbursement of the fund in order to guide against communal clashes and acrimonies. Akpabio noted that the oil bearing communities have never had it so good since oil was first discovered in Oloibiri, Bayelsa state in 1956.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden talks tough on China in first speech to Congress

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade. “China and other countries are closing in fast. We have to develop and dominate the products and technologies of […]
News Top Stories

Edo polls: PDP, APC feud over alleged cloning of PVCs

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Barely one month to the epic governorship battle in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said that it had uncovered massive production of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the homes and offices of key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.   Although the PDP, which is the ruling […]
Sports Top Stories

Tokyo 2020: Nigerian delegate is first to be hospitalised with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   A Nigerian delegate to the Olympics became the first visitor to the Tokyo Games admitted to hospital with Covid-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, as Japan battles to stem rising local infections a week before the event. The individual, a non-athlete in their 60s, tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica