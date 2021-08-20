Akpabio: NDDC owing contractors over N3trn

…says govt’ll monitor 3% PIA host communities’ fund

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the total liabilities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to its contractors were in the excess of N3 trillion while the International Oil Companies (IOCs) were indebted to the Commission to the tune of $4 billion (about N2 trillion). The minister, while fielding questions at the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Committee, disclosed that his ministry would see to the judicious use of the three percent host communities fund allowed by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) recently signed into law by the President.

Asked about the total debt profile of the NDDC to her contractors, the minister said he could not put an accurate figure to it but he asked the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Okon Akwa, to make the clarification. Okon, in his response, disclosed that the total debt to contractors stood in excess of N3 trillion. But Akpabio disclosed that the clear picture of the financial status of the Commission was contained in the Forensic Audit Report to be submitted to the President anytime soon On debt owed the NDDC by the OICs, the minister said: “NDDC is also being owed $4 billion by the OICs unremitted funds.

The Federal Government owes a little bit of its own part that it should do to the NDDC. I believe that with the audit of the commission, we will begin to offset those things working closely with the ministry of finance.” Asked for comments on protests by the stakeholders in the Niger Delta against the three percent host communities fund in the PIA, the minister said what should be of concern was how it would be judiciously used to better the lots of the oil bearing communities.

He added that his ministry would monitor the modalities for the disbursement of the fund in order to guide against communal clashes and acrimonies. Akpabio noted that the oil bearing communities have never had it so good since oil was first discovered in Oloibiri, Bayelsa state in 1956.

