Akpabio, Nigeria’s Presidency and what to expect

Within the next two weeks or thereabouts, the foundational processes leading to the 2023 general elections will be concluded across different political parties, with aspirants who have picked nomination forms/expression of interest forms expected to participate in party primaries that will produce standardbearers for different elective positions in the country. Therefore, there is no better time for Nigerians to shift their focus to the ultimate prize in the forthcoming democratic contest—the Presidency. This becomes imperative going by the plethora of challenges facing the nation in the security and economic sectors. More than ever before, the nation appears to be in an economic situation that demands quick, articulate and well-thought-out solutions. These solutions must not only target repositioning the macro economy of the Nigerian State, but also positively impact the micro economy and purchasing powers of the individual Nigerians. Similarly, the security architecture of the country has become troubled by different factors, ranging from civil wars in neighbouring African countries, which allowed small firearms gain unchecked entry into the country, to the effect of the economic challenges across the states of the country, which have made crimes become beholden to many youths. Today, stories of murder, kidnapping, armed banditry, armed robbery and all sorts of criminalities fill the media space, casting a huge blight on the many beautiful developmental programmes and efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. But beyond the economic challenges and the insecurity across the land,(most of them politically motivated), there is a certain challenge that towers high among the difficulties facing the country at this moment in history – disunity. This monster of disunity has become the albatross of the Nation, threatening the very core of its existence and preventing the realisation of the aspirations in the first and second stanza of the nation’s National Anthem: “…the labour of our heroes past, shall never be in vain, to serve with heart and might, one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity…Great lofty heights attain, to build a nation, where peace and justice reign.” Standing at this sorrowful labyrinth, the Nigerian State appears to be on the edge of a worrying precipice and needing a captain, who can navigate the ship of the nation deftly through the stormy waters. Certainly, the change of guard in the country, which the 2023 general elections will make happen, is one that must be managed carefully and with full awareness of the dire consequences that the mismanagement of the process can bring to bear on Nigeria and Nigerians. With the presidential election coming first in the line-up of elections and given the allimportant nature of the presidency to the survival of the country, it becomes imperative for Nigerians to set forth at dawn, borrowing a leaf from the pages of a literary piece by the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. Nigerians, from all walks of life, must pay more than a passing attention to who takes the baton from President Muhammadu Buhari, as the individual who becomes the next President of the country at this critical time will determine whether the Nigerian ship will sink after Buhari’s administration or sail to its fair haven. With the country at such a crossroad and the jostle for the presidential ticket in the leading political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gradually becoming a circus, where all manners of individuals are expressing their interest to govern Nigeria, it behooves on Nigerians to put their feet down and go for an individual with a strong character and a pedigree in leadership. This is where His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, comes into the picture. As a leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling APC, Akpabio comes into the mix as a certified administrator and proven manager of financial and human resources with the needed acumen to steer the ship of the Nigerian away from trouble. With an Akpabio Presidency, Nigerians can look forward to competent resolutions of the crisis rocking the nation’s security sector and proffer solution to the economic puzzle. In Akpazio, the APC has a golden opportunity to entrust the leadership of the country in the hands of an individual, who has not only garnered experiences across different strata of leadership in the country, but has also demonstrated the will to make positive changes happen. Through his three-pronged approach on security, economy and a united Nigeria, Senator Akpabio, who served as Commissioner in Akwa Ibom for years, before becoming the governor of the state for eight years, Senator (Minority Leader, as a first timer), representing Akwa Ibom North- West for four years and later Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, will bring to bear his wealth of experience and exposure in moving Nigeria forward from where Buhari anchors in 2023.

