Akpabio promises infrastructural upliftment in A’Ibom communities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised to work with a federal agency, Border Communities Development Commission, to address the infrastructural deficit plaguing Ini Local GovernmentArea, especially the border communities. Akpabio made the pledge yesterday during his tour of wards in Ini Local Government Area, comprising 10 wards. The former governor of Akwa Ibom State who informed the people that there is an agency called Border Communities Development Commission which addresses the needs of border communities including road infrastructure and electricity, lamented that the people are not benefitting from the agency because they have no knowledge of its existence.
