Akpabio set to appeal A’Ibom North West judgement

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has granted leave to Senator Godswill Akpabio as an interested party to appeal its judgement which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete his name as the duly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and replace him with DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd). It would be recalled that the Appellate Court had on 14th November, 2022 in an appeal brought by Ekpoudom against the APC and INEC had held that Ekpoudom was the candidate of the APC for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the 2023 elections.

