Akpabio shocked at vandalised APC office, replaces damaged items

Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed shock over the extent of damage on the All Progressives Congress State secretariat building in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Miscreants under the guise of EndSARS protesters had last Thursday attacked the party’s building along Ikot Ekpene road, setting it ablaze and destroying valuable office equipment. Akpabio, accompanied by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, Director of Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Effiong Akwa and others, visited the party’s building at the weekend to assess the level of destruction.

The minister and his team were received by the acting state chapter chairman of the party, Dr. Ita Udosen, who took them round the damaged portions of the building. A statement signed by state publicity secretary of party, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, yesterday, said Akpabio was alarmed at the colossal destruction.

