News

Akpabio shocked at vandalised APC office, replaces damaged items

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO Comment(0)

Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed shock over the extent of damage on the All Progressives Congress State secretariat building in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

 

Miscreants under the guise of EndSARS protesters had last Thursday attacked the party’s building along Ikot Ekpene road, setting it ablaze and  destroying valuable office equipment. Akpabio, accompanied by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, Director of Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Effiong Akwa and others, visited the party’s building at the weekend to assess the level of destruction.

 

The minister and his team were received by the acting state chapter chairman of the party, Dr. Ita Udosen, who took them round the damaged portions of the building. A statement signed by state publicity secretary of party, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, yesterday, said Akpabio was alarmed at the colossal destruction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okowa calls for sickle-cell test legislation, inaugurates screening machine

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has inaugurated the Newborn Screening equipment was donated to the Sickle Cell Referral Centre at the Asaba Specialist Hospital by the pet project of his wife, Dame Edith, under the aegis of the 05 Initiative Project to diagnose sickle cell disorder. The governor, while inaugurating the equipment called for appropriate […]
News

COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to training them and reducing the problem of unemployment among the youth.   Speaking during a oneday orientation and training programme for participants […]
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: