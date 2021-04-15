Akpabio to A’Ibom people: Your destiny in your hands

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reminded the people of the state that the development and infrastructural renaissance of the state remain in their hands. Senator Akpabio, who spoke yesterday in Eket and Uyo Senatorial Districts during the inauguration of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), however, noted that the Forum was apolitical and not an appendage of any political party or person, but an amalgam of people who are yearning and craving for dependable and efficient leadership in the state. Addressing the mammoth crowd at the event, Akpabio said: “The urban dualization of Eket is in your hands.

The dualized road that will link the entire Eket Senatorial District, which produces all the crude oil, is in your hands. We did our best but we could not do everything. The posterity of our people is in your hands. The empowerment of our children is in your hands. The life and death of Akwa Ibom State is in your hands.” The Minister, who is the leader/patron of the group further explained: “ADF does not stand for any political party.

It stands for people who are craving for dependable leadership; it stands for people who are yearning for Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour jobs so that they can improve their lives. Again, it stands for people who will change boys to men and girls to women. It stands for people who will turn Akwa Ibom State back to economic destination. It stands for people who will take over from where this government will stop, and move on to actualise the Akwa Ibom dream in terms of development.”

