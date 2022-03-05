Akpanari denies calling for scrapping of Presidential Amnesty Programme

Reverend Francis Akpanari, who is the president of Ijaw People’s Association in Great Britain and Ireland, has denied that he called for the scrapping of the Presidential Amnesty Programme as being alleged in the public domain. Akpanari said that instead he was calling for an improved and better funding to be put in place so as to reduce the hardship that several students of the programme experienced in the time past.

This denial is coming on the heels of the misinterpretation of the interview he recently granted to the media. In a statement yesterday, Akpanari stated: “I have never and will never call for an outright scrapping of the scheme, rather I’m calling for an improved and better funding scheme to be put in place for our sons so as to reduce any further hardship that several of them experienced in the time past.

“I’m basically calling for an overhaul of the entire amnesty overseas study scheme. However, I’m happy that the current configuration and modus operandi are now working through the restructuring of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd). “And this is a statement of fact as I’m personally aware of our sons who had experienced hardship in the time past. I’m a true son of the soil and I’m totally committed to the Ijaw course. I cannot do anything to bring Ijaw people down.’’

