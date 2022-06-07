Akpanudoudehe resigns from APC, joins NNPP

Former Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe, has resigned from the party. Akpanudoudehe, who contested the governorship ticket of APC in Akwa Ibom State and lost, said he is joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to fly their flag. The former APC scribe, who spoke with New Telegraph, said he was disappointed with the treatment meted out to him in the party he served so well. In a letter written to the APC Chairman of his ward, he said: “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress forthwith. “Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (Ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which incurred to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of National Caucus of the APC.”
JUST IN: Niger secures release of abducted NSTA passengers
Daniel Atori, Minna The Niger State government has secured the release of the NSTA passengers abducted a week ago while returning to Minna along the Minna-Zungeru road by armed bandits. More details shortly… TRY IT TONIGHT!!! — Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections […]
Zamfara: Again, gunmen abduct over 60 women, children
…set village ablaze Hundreds of gunmen yesterday invaded Ruwan Tofa village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted over 60 women, mostly nursing mothers. The armed men also kidnapped the village head’s representative and set the village on fire. A survivor of the attack, Habu Marina, said gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, […]
Well-trained, knowledgeable public servants imperative for effective service delivery, says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that it is imperative for the nation to develop a well-trained, knowledgeable and well-motivated public servants for effective service delivery and excellent performance. Osinbajo said this Thursday evening when he received at the Presidential Villa, 49 graduands of the pioneer cohort of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) & […]
