Politics

Akpanudoudehe resigns from APC, joins NNPP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Former Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe, has resigned from the party.

Akpanudoudehe, who contested the governorship ticket of APC in Akwa Ibom State and lost, said he is joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to fly their flag.

The former APC scribe, who spoke with New Telegraph on Monday, said he was disappointed with the treatment meted out to him in the party he served so well.

In a letter written to the APC Chairman of his ward, he said: “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress forthwith.

“Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (Ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter. I hereby relinquish all rights which were incurred to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of National Caucus of the APC.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

