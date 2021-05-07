Sports

Akpoborie sure Rohr’ll qualify for Qatar World Cup

Posted on

…as CAF sets new dates for W’Cup qualifiers

Former Super Eagles attacker, Jonathan Akpoborie, is sure the senior national team Manager, Gernot Rohr, will qualify Nigeria for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Super Eagles, who qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations unbeaten, have been drawn alongside Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central Africa Republic (CAR) in the second round of the 2022 CAF World Cup qualifiers before playing another tough team in the knockout stage. Super Eagles first game, comes up in September against the Lone Stars of Liberia, who reached this stage after sending out neighbours Sierra Leone in the first round.

The three-time African Champions are favourites as none of their opponents have played at the FIFA World Cup. Speaking on the qualifiers, Akpoborie says that the team has what it takes to qualify for the Mundial. He noted that Rohr had built a team capable of beating any team in his group and expects the German tactician to select the right players for any game. “I expect the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup going by the calibre of players in Gernot Rohr’s disposal,” he said. “Despite being grouped alongside Liberia, Cape Verde, and Central Africa Republic (CAR), I really don’t see the team struggling to qualify. This team will get the job clean and smooth. “Yes, there are no minnows in football, however, I know the team has what it takes to over-come some of the teams in our group.

The final round will only be the most difficult but I still believe our boys will get the job done.” Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football CAF has announced the new international calendar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, this was announced on CAF official website. The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022. CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.

Our Reporters

