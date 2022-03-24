Akpoborie tips Osimhen to wreck Ghana

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen’s skill and offensive qualities have been praised by Jonathan Akpoborie, a former Wolfsburg and Super Eagles attacker. In an interview with Soccernet, Akpoborie claimed that Osimhen possesses attributes that Nigeria can make the most of in the games against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

He claimed that the Osimhen would be a proud addition to any top European club and that he is the striker that Nigerians have been clamouring for a long time. “I saw that game (Napoli against Udinese) and he’s the real deal,” the former Hansa Rostock striker said. ”When Nigeria says they’re looking for a striker, that is the striker we are looking for.

Any top club in Europe will be proud to have Osimhen today. And what Napoli do is to play to his strength. “They do everything for him to score goals that you see. He’s not playing to wait for the ball to come through the middle. Napoli most of the time go the wings and the pull-outs are what they give to him every time.”

