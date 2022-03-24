Sports

Akpoborie tips Osimhen to wreck Ghana

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen’s skill and offensive qualities have been praised by Jonathan Akpoborie, a former Wolfsburg and Super Eagles attacker. In an interview with Soccernet, Akpoborie claimed that Osimhen possesses attributes that Nigeria can make the most of in the games against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

He claimed that the Osimhen would be a proud addition to any top European club and that he is the striker that Nigerians have been clamouring for a long time. “I saw that game (Napoli against Udinese) and he’s the real deal,” the former Hansa Rostock striker said. ”When Nigeria says they’re looking for a striker, that is the striker we are looking for.

Any top club in Europe will be proud to have Osimhen today. And what Napoli do is to play to his strength. “They do everything for him to score goals that you see. He’s not playing to wait for the ball to come through the middle. Napoli most of the time go the wings and the pull-outs are what they give to him every time.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

MTN appreciates NFF for opportunity to serve Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarter of one of the leading telecommunication company in the country, MTN, after the company assisted the federation with two state of the art ferries that conveyed the Super Eagles to Port Novo for last weekend Africa Cup of […]
Sports

Basketball: Tomiwa Sulaiman chosen PSAC West’s top freshman

Posted on Author Reporter

  IUP’s freshman British-born Nigerian forward, Tomiwa Sulaiman has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year, as the league announced its postseason awards Friday afternoon. The honor for Sulaiman comes as he and the Crimson Hawks head into the PSAC tournament semifinal this weekend at the […]
Sports

Tallen calls on corporate Nigeria to support women football

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, has called on Corporate Nigeria to support the country’s women football, saying the task of empowering the girl/ child belongs to everybody.   Speaking when officials of Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) led by its chairperson, Aisha Falode, and its Chief Operating Officer, Dupe Shabi, visited her Abuja office on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica