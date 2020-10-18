Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday.

The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty.

The 25-year-old was handed his first call-up to the Nigeria national team after committing his international future to the West Africans last month. The defender was subsequently afforded his Super Eagles debut against African champions Algeria in a friendly as a second-half substitute.

He also featured for the three-time African champions in their draw against Tunisia on Tuesday before returning to Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

