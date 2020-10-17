Sports

Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday.

The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty.

The 25-year-old was handed his first call-up to the Nigeria national team after committing his international future to the West Africans last month.

The defender was subsequently afforded his Super Eagles debut against African champions Algeria in a friendly as a second-half substitute.

He also featured for the three-time African champions in their draw against Tunisia on Tuesday before returning to Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Akpoguma paired Kevin Vogt and Stefan Posch at the heart of the Hoffenheim defence and gave a good account of himself in the encounter.

The defender made 63 touches, won one aerial contest, made one tackle, three interceptions and blocked two shots.

Marco Reus scored the only goal of the game after he set up Erling Braut Haaland to halt the impressive form of Hoffenheim.

Akpoguma featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and Algeria international, Ishak Belfodil played for 60 minutes before he was replaced by Christoph Baumgartner.

Akpoguma has now made more than 30 league appearances for the Kraichgauer since his promotion to the first team.

He will hope to continue his solid defensive display when Hoffenheim take on Crvena Zvezda in a Europa League game on October 22.

