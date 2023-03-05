Sports

Akpom breaks multiple records as five-star Middlesbrough demolish Reading

Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom scored a brace for Middlesbrough to help them to a resounding 5-0 victory against Reading FC at the Riverside Stadium. Akpom has had a great campaign with Middlesbrough this season, and he was looking to go a notch higher when his side welcomed Reading to the Riverside Stadium. Before the game, the 27-yearold hitman was on 19 goals, and Soccernet reported that Akpom needed one goal to become the first Boro player since Bernie Slavens(1989/90) to score 20+ goals in a league campaign. Akpom did not need to wait long before he got his chance.

Middlesbrough won a penalty in the 24th minute, and the former Arsenal man was on hand to dispatch it calmly to make it 1-0 for his side. English midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored the second for the home side to give them a two-goal cushion heading into the break. Middlesbrough entered the second half with a lot of intensity, and they got their third of the game three minutes into the half. And it was none other than their Nigerian lynchpin Akpom.

