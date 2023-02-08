Akponine-Samuel: It took me 17 years to write In Love With A Heartbreaker

Prolific writer and journalist, Ben Akponine-Samuel, has said that it took him 17 years to write his new novel In Love With A Heartbreaker. According to him, he first conceived the idea and actually began writing In Love With A Heartbreaker in 2003 after publishing his first book, ‘When Soulmate Say Goodbye’. “That was when I began writing this story but I abandoned it and wrote so many stories. However, the storyline remained in my head and it was until 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown that I went back to the story. I started from the beginning and because I already had the complete story in my head, I finished it within a few months,” he said.

In Love With A Heartbreaker which is published in the United Kingdom by Tamarind Hill Press is billed for release on February 14 in three formats – paperback, audiobook and eBook. The author who is a prominent writer of many children and teen storybooks expects that his 34-chapter new book will be an extreme delight for all categories of readers as it is full of suspense and intrigues as it is also packaged to appeal to a broad range of readers. Akponine-Samuel who is an adjunct lecturer at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (former Laspotech) Isolo and Yaba College of Technology, said his decision to publish with a foreign publisher is to have a quality book that meets international standard.

