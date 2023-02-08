Arts & Entertainments

Akponine-Samuel: It took me 17 years to write In Love With A Heartbreaker

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prolific writer and journalist, Ben Akponine-Samuel, has said that it took him 17 years to write his new novel In Love With A Heartbreaker. According to him, he first conceived the idea and actually began writing In Love With A Heartbreaker in 2003 after publishing his first book, ‘When Soulmate Say Goodbye’. “That was when I began writing this story but I abandoned it and wrote so many stories. However, the storyline remained in my head and it was until 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown that I went back to the story. I started from the beginning and because I already had the complete story in my head, I finished it within a few months,” he said.

In Love With A Heartbreaker which is published in the United Kingdom by Tamarind Hill Press is billed for release on February 14 in three formats – paperback, audiobook and eBook. The author who is a prominent writer of many children and teen storybooks expects that his 34-chapter new book will be an extreme delight for all categories of readers as it is full of suspense and intrigues as it is also packaged to appeal to a broad range of readers. Akponine-Samuel who is an adjunct lecturer at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (former Laspotech) Isolo and Yaba College of Technology, said his decision to publish with a foreign publisher is to have a quality book that meets international standard.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

HiFL Masterclass Series: Stakeholders seek devt for youth empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Increased focus on grassroots sports development as a tool to drive youth engagement across the country and beyond was chief among the issues discussed during the recently concluded Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series. The Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series, a month-long knowledge-sharing webinar tagged “HiFL Masterclass with Stanbic IBTC,” saw attendees […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said on Friday, and he faces up to 10 years in prison. Wayne, 38, was found last December with a loaded, gold-plated .45 caliber handgun in his baggage aboard a private plane that had landed at an executive airport near […]
Arts & Entertainments

Meet Naija’s youngest female DJ, Commissioner DJ Wysei

Posted on Author Reporter

      One thing always not far from Nigerians is exploits. Citizens have attained rare feats in almost every facets of human endeavours, cutting across sports, science and technology, educational, but they keep breaking the glass ceiling in entertainment. There are a number of Disk Jockeys in the country, but that area of entertainment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica