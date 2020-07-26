Akpu Tessy’s TCM brand opens more outlets

As the Nigerian fashion industry continues to make strides in the local, as well as the global scene, a fashion outfit, The Collections Merchant Brand, is spreading its tentacles across the globe. Championed by Akpu Tessy Oluchi, TCM Brand was inspired to create a product that serves as a leading beacon in affordable yet quality fashion items. Founded in January 2019 in the corner of her home, Tessy says that she started with just a smartphone and desire to succeed.

After several trials, she says, her husband invested the sum of N500,000 into the business, which She was able to religiously convert a humble N500,000 investment into a thriving multi-million naira enterprise.

“In less than a year the business boasts of over three thousand retail customers and over 250 wholesale clients.

Despite the daunting task of sourcing for genuine suppliers, manufacturers and shipping complications faced, we have been able to create working partnerships with shipping companies whilst enhancing free flowing business operations,” she said.

She further noted that the brand has grown in leaps and bounds, and this has led to the birth of two subsidiaries, The TCM Hair brand as well as TCM Bridals. Her love for the kids has seen her play a major sponsorship role in the Nigeria Peace Initiative, “Take a Child off the Street” campaign to help vulnerable kids at several internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Tessy, who recently emerged the Entrepreneur of the Year at the Nigerian Women Achievers Award, currently has her store located at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos while work is currently in progress to open more outlets nationwide and overseas as the brand fast gaining global recognition.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Tessy started her education at Uwa Nursery and Primary School.

She had her secondary education at the Model Girls Secondary School Rumueme.

She then bagged a BSc. in Economics from the International University, Benin Republic in 2015. She is married to Mr. Michael Olisedeme Akpu with kids.

