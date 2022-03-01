Metro & Crime

AKSG addresses shelter deficit, flags-off 15 hectares Housing Estate in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has taken a giant leap towards reducing the deficit of befitting shelter for its citizens.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, while flagging-off Emily Haven, a residential estate in Uyo, for senior state and Federal Government officials on Tuesday, March 1, remarked that his administration would continue to anchor its programmes and policies on crucial issues affecting common people including the provision of shelter and decent accommodation, especially for the civil servants.

According to Governor Emmanuel: “A labourer deserves his wages, and we thought we could reduce the burden on them when they retire by providing them with this prime property in the heart of the city.

“This is the only estate that is located within the ambience of a ten-lane ring road in this state. This estate would guarantee safety and security with other facilities for the residents.”

Emmanuel mentioned that the state government is providing site and services for the development of the estate, while subscribers will be allowed to build to their taste and individual designs in line with the developer’s guidelines and specifications.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno has hinted that the estate land was one the properties recovered by the Land Recovery Committee setup by the governor with the mandate to recover all government landed properties with a view to checking the activities of trespassers and other illegal occupants.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, HRM Edidem Sylvanus Okon, commended Governor Emmanuel for driving development and expansion of the city through physical infrastructure and urbanisation.

Similarly, Mr. Mfon Imoh, an indigene of Ifa Ikot Okpon and a welder, expressed excitement over the new development, saying that with the coming of the estate, his craft will receive a boost in terms of clientele and the community will also experience a boom in infrastructural development thus stimulating economic activities and ancillary jobs for indigenes of the area.

 

