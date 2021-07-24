AKSG #EndSARS Panel submits report

Metro & Crime

The Judicial Panel to review cases of police brutality popularly referred to as the #EndSARS Panel has submitted her report to the Akwa Ibom State government.

The Panel, which was headed by Justice Ifiok Ukana (rtd), thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve on the panel.

He recounted the procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of their responsibilities and stated that every police officer (serving or retired) who was petitioned, was served the petition and given time and facility to enter their defence, in order to grant them fair hearing.

He said that their work is documented in a four-volume report, which he presented to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

He appreciated the governor for the quality selection of members, who according to him, have made their mark in their different callings.

He highlighted some of the recommendations made by the panel, which he admonished should be implemented to forestall a reoccurrence of such civil unrest.

He further appreciated the governor for the support given the panel all through their work.  Present with him were members of the panel

Justice Ukana also informed of the demise of the representative of the Human Rights Commission, Mr. Tony Iji who passed on recently.

In his response, Governor Emmanuel appreciated the intellectual industry and physical energy invested in the production of the report. He expressed the deep gratitude of the entire government to the Justice  Ukana-led panel for the excellent work done by them. He promised to pass on the report to the National Economic Council for implementation.

He used the opportunity to admonish the citizens to take preventive measures to fight the resurgent COVID-19.

Members of the Executive Council, Chairmen of Boards and Commissions, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments were present at the report’s presentation.

