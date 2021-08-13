AKSG okays construction of Mkpat Enin-Ikot Ntot Nkikara, Idua roads

…endorse emergency work at Ikpa Road erosion site

The Akwa Ibom State Government at Thursday’s State Executive Council meeting gave approval for the Construction of Mkpat Enin-Ikot Ubo-Ikot Ntot Nkikara road in Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abasi local government areas. The10.519km Road being awarded to Gitto Construction Company is expected to be completed in 18 months, according to the approval of a memo presented by the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga.

Speaking shortly after the State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said the State Government has also approved the immediate rehabilitation of Idua Road in Eket local government area while as part of efforts to tackle the environmental threats within the state capital, particularly, the gully erosion at Ikpa Road and Uyo Village Road, the Governor mandated the Commissioner for Environment & Solid Minerals and his Works & Fire Service counterpart to take immediate steps to curtail the existing environmental threat and to prevent future occurrences.

The meeting also fixed September 18, 2021 as the State Coconut Day where at least 300,000 seedlings will be planted as a part of the coconut revolution agenda of the State Government.”

The State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, appreciated the Akwa Ibom University Visitation panel for its report and referred the report to the Commissioner for Education, for immediate implementation while the Exco insisted that the limit for admission of students to Junior Secondary 1 is 12 years, adding that those above that age seeking admission must have their parents or guardians sign an undertaking of good behaviour.

Also at Thursday’s Exco, on the heels of the recent triumph of Akwa United in the country’s Pro Football League, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports presented a status report of the sports sector, highlighting the huge contributions of the state government to the sector even as the Governor reiterated his determination to continue to support Akwa United as the team prepares for the continental tournament which begins on September 10th, 2021.

