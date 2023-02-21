AKSG to partner FG for successful 2023 Census

…As Ememobong Chairs State Publicity Steering Committee

With the 2023 National Population and Housing Census (PHC) fast approaching, the Akwa Ibom State Government has declared total support towards its success, even as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong is penciled to be the Chairman of the State 2023 Census Publicity Steering Committee.

The State Publicity Steering Committee, which aim is to provide effective public sensitization and enlightenment on the 2023 Census, will have the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, NPC, AKS, Chief (Engr) Benedict Ukpong, FNSE, as the Co-Chairman. Membership will be drawn amongst journalists in the Press Community in Akwa Ibom State.

To this end, the Akwa Ibom State Government, has indicated the readiness to put in place necessary apparatuses to ensure that the Akwa Ibom populace is properly updated on the 2023 Population and Housing Census, scheduled to hold across the country from March 29 to April 2, 2023.

These were made known Monday, February 20, 2023 during a one-day Capacity Building Workshop with the theme – “Effective Reporting of the 2023 Population and Housing Census”, PHC, organised by the National Population Commission, NPC, for Journalists in Akwa Ibom State, held at Uranus Hotel, Aka Itiam Road, Uyo.

Speaking at the Occasion, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, commended the National Population Commission for putting in place the workshop for members of the media community in Akwa Ibom State, which he described as apt and timely, in view of the critical role of the pressmen in effective dissemination of information on the 2023 Population and Housing Census to Akwa Ibom public.

Comrade Ememobong, who was Special Guest at the occasion said, the entire Nigerian nation is desirous of having a credible 2023 Census, as it is very vital in the planning and development processes of government, vis-a-vis equitable distribution of budgetary allocation, social amenities and infrastructure to people in the different parts of the country.

Represented by the Director of Public Relations in the Ministry, Mrs. Grace Akpan, the Commissioner pledged to use all available media platforms under his watch to boost publicity of the 2023 Census and urged participants at the workshop to take the training very seriously in order to be fully equipped for the crucial task ahead and wished them very successful deliberations.

In his address, the Federal Commissioner, representing Akwa Ibom State in the National Population Commission, Chief (Engr) Benedict Ukpong, said, the workshop marked a milestone in the quest for a credible, reliable and acceptable Census in Nigeria, as journalists and other stakeholders were engaged for contributions and feedback in the Commission’s first ever digital and green Census.

Chief Ukpong, stressed the need for effective collaboration and partnership with the State government and other relevant stakeholders, particularly the journalists in Akwa Ibom State, for effective publicity and propagation of census messages to the nooks and crannies of the State.

Earlier, the State Director of the National Population Commission, NPC, Mr. Emmanuel Edem has said the workshop was geared at building a strong Information system towards the success of the 2023 Poulation and Housing Census and deeply appreciated the stakeholders and journalists, who responded to the call for the actualization of a full-scale publicity and advocacy for the 2023 Census.

Mr. Edem stated that the workshop aimed at creating awareness on Census preparatory activities such as Enumeration Area Demarcation, EAD, Pre-Test, Trial Census, Main Census and of-course Post Enumeration Survey, PES, adding that, journalists will be exposed to the regulations and guidelines for media activities in the Advocacy and Publicity Workplan of the 2023 Census.

He used the occasion to disclose that about 20,000 functionaries are required by the State NPC for the 2023 Census, while about 16,000 facilitators are being trained to serve as Enumerators and Supervisors during the forthcoming Census.

Papers presented at the workshop included: How to Generate Media Content in the 2023 Population and Housing Census by Dr. Udeme Nana; Enumeration Area Demarcation and Digital Maps by Deputy Director, Cartography, NPC, AKS, Mr. Alloyius Nwosu; Technological Innovation in the 2023 Census by the Head of Technology and ICT, NPC, AKS, Prince Isemin Isemin; Process and Methodology for 2023 PHC by the Deputy Director, Census, NPC, AKS, Mr. Samuel Charlie as well as History of Population Censuses in Nigeria, Structure and Mandate of the National Population Commission by Mr. Idongesit Ekpo of the NPC Akwa Ibom State.

The event, which had Akparawa (Pastor) Michael Bush as Chairman, featured Goodwill Messages by the State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Pastor Eno Uyoh, represented by Mrs Iquo Abia, the Director-General of AKBC, Pastor Anietie Ukpe, the General Manager of NTA, (Channel 12 Uyo) Mrs. Alice Ogbe and the Chairman of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Amos Etuk.

Highpoint of the event was the decoration of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong and other stakeholders as “Ambassadors of 2023 Census” by the Federal Commissioner, NPC, Chief (Engr) Benedict Ukpong.

The 2023 Population and Housing Census has as its national slogan – “You Count, Be Counted”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...