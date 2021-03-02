AKTH carries out first obesity operation

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano (AKTH) has conducted the first laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy more commonly known as an obesity operation in a 60-old-man, who weighed a staggering 156 kilograms.

A Consultant Surgeon in the Department of Surgery of the hospital, Dr Usman Bello disclosed this while discharging the patient.

Explaining that the patient (name withheld) was presented to the specialty clinic of the hospital with multiple health problems such as hypertension, diabetes and background treated ischemic heart disease.

Upon evaluation a team of doctors from the three/four specialties resolved that the patient needed to undergo the operation in order to improve his medical condition.

The patient lost 35 kilograms at the end of the surgery and 65 kilograms at the point of being discharged from the hospital.

Dr Usman added that the patient’s weight will gradually return to normal without taking any slimming tablets.

