AKUCHI has announced a new Song release on the 30th of April.

Akuchi Osayaba Oritsetimeyin Amadi popularly known as ” AKUCHI”, is a Nigerian born AfroFusion artist and song Writer set to drop another masterpiece.

The talented AfroFusion Artiste is known for his distinctively international flow and rich multicultural references.

The song will be available on all digital platforms on 30th of April, 2023.

Akuchi didn’t let us preview the song but he was able to give us the title of the upcoming release as. “ROLLS ROYCE UMBRELLAS”

Akuchi further said that ” he has to give credit to the producer “007”

Talking about challenges , he said Lagos traffic , but music money would buy him a helicopter to solve that one.