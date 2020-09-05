News

Akufo-Addo: Ghana to adopt legislative diplomacy over trade dispute with Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…as Gbajabiamila seeks amendment of Ghana’s GIPC Act

The President of Ghana, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, of the readiness of the Ghanaian government to consider the resolutions reached at the ‘Legislative Diplomacy Bilateral Meeting’ between Nigeria and Ghana’s senior legislators on September 20, at the Ghanaian Parliament House.

The Ghanaian President gave the assurance when the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, upon completion of the twoday extensive dialogue, led his Nigerian counterpart on a courtesy visit to the President at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Thursday. The legislative diplomacy dialogue became imperative as the parliaments of the two countries sought modalities to resolve challenges and provide an enabling business environment for foreign traders including Nigerians doing business in Ghana. Several foreign businesses, many Nigerian-owned, in Ghana have been facing challenges in the demand for $1million capital base for foreign traders, as enshrined in the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre GIPCAct (2013) Responding to a request by Gbajabiamila for a review of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act to make certain concessions, President Akufo-Addo said the request was in order as it “makes a lot of sense”.

The Ghanaian President, who expressed satisfaction with Gbajabiamila’s visit, endorsed his proposal for the establishment of a ‘Nigeria- Ghana Business Council’ established by law in both countries, and he additionally suggested the setting up of a joint ministerial committee between the two countries that will “shepherd” issues between Ghana and Nigeria. He told Gbajabiamila he would also raise the issue with President Muhammadu Buhari when they meet at the ECOWAS Summit on Monday. He said: “I think the way forward, which is really what matters in situations like this, that is being suggested, one that I find very acceptable, the idea of legislation, a Nigeria Ghana business council that will superintendent trade matters and investment matters between our two countries, maybe long overdue.

“The time has come for us to take these worthwhile steps. I suggested to Mr. President that it will be a good idea to set up a joint ministerial committee of ministers from both sides who will be responsible for shepherding Ghana and Nigeria issues, reporting to both presidents at any one time, and that is how they should be resolved.” “I am hoping when I see him on Monday for the ECOWAS summit, we can advance these discussions and come to a final conclusion,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Our Reporters

