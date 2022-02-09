Akufo-Addo seeks stronger AU financial institutions

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana has called on Member States of the African Union (AU) to work collectively to reform the global financial architecture, as well as build and strengthen the union’s financial institutions.

Delivering his second report to the Assembly, in his capacity as AU Champion for Financial Institutions, Akufo- Addo noted that the AU was currently engaged in the process of establishing four financial institutions (AUFIs), namely; the African Central Bank (ACB), the African Investment Bank (AIB), the African Monetary Fund (AMF) and the Pan African Stock Exchange (PASE).

He said: “The major challenges towards the establishment of the AUFIs include; the slow rate of signature and ratification of the legal instruments and the limited capacity of member states to finance the establishment of the AUFIs.

“Regrettably, none of the AUFIs has reached the minimum number of ratifications required for the enabling legal instruments to enter into force, and, thereby, facilitate their substantive establishment.”

According to him, the situation is detrimental to the operationalisation of the African Monetary Institute, which is the first step towards the establishment of the African Central Bank.

He presented a number of recommendations to the AU Assembly for its adoption and endorsement, which, he said “would be critical towards the establishment of the AUFIs”. For instance, on the issue of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) re-allocation, within the context of optimising its impact on Africa, he noted that, last May, in Paris, world leaders made a commitment to allocate the historic SDR 650 billion issuance to IMF Member States, with Africa’s quota allocation of five per cent or SDR 33.3 billion.

“We value this commitment to additional resources, of which our continent is in dire need. It is unfortunate, however, that the only proposal that has been put on the table by the European countries so far is to re-channel these SDRs through only one institution, the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

He further said: “The IMF should not be the sole beneficiary of such rechanneling. We believe that our own continental institutions, such as the African Development Bank (AFDB) and Afreximbank, should be recipients of the recycling of these SDRs.

“Our finance ministers and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) have advocated for the use of regional development agencies to be included in this rechanneling.”

He told the Assembly that African finance ministers, with UNECA, had consistently championed the allocation of SDRs to capitalise AFDB and AfreximBank, to help establish an African Stability Mechanism, and to initiate a Liquidity Support Facility (LSF).

“We need to guard against the continuing consequential stranglehold of the rating agencies, which has affected the cost and access to capital markets for African countries, and has, during this COVID period, resulted in the downgrading of many African countries, exacerbating even more their funding challenges,”

President Akufo- Addo said. He, thus, urged the AU Assembly to urge G20 leaders to stick to their commitment to reallocate to Africa, the SDR $100 billion agreed to, at the Paris Summit in May 2021.

