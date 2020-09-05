…Akume insists APC will be in govt beyond 2023

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has dispelled permutations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will disintegrate before or immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure in 2023. Akume said the party has the capacity to remain in power even after the exit of the President, having navigated through several political and economic challenges it encountered.

The minister, while addressing members of APC National Executive Council Integrity Group in Abuja, noted that Buhari had stabilised the party, the country’s economy and is still committed to raising standard of life for all citizenry.

He further stressed that the cloud of bad image over the party and Buhari’s government, was the handiwork of the opposition party that has vowed never to see positive things in the present administration. According to him, the opposition party was yet to account for huge sum of money spent on power projects in Nigeria without any tangible results, but are necessarily bent on raising non-existent issues formulated to distract the government of the day. While he urged his guests to remain forthright in their support for the administration and the country, as he disclosed that Buhari was working towards mainstreaming the youths into Nigerian politics.

Like this: Like Loading...