Akume laments continuous bloodshed in Benue

Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has lamented the continuous bloodshed in Benue State. Akume, who spoke at an All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Gwer East Local Government Area on Monday during which Amb Yonov Aga joined the party, regretted that the Tiv nation and, indeed, the state was in serious trouble over the killings

At least 15 people were killed last week at Tiortyu, a satellite community in Tarka, the ex-governor’s home local government area of the state when suspected Fulani militants struck at about 10 pm. He said: “To be honest,

Tiv people are in trouble, Benue people are in trouble. There is nothing in Benue; it is only bloodshed, there is a lot of bloodshed in the land. “It was because of too much bloodshed that we chased former Governor Gabriel Suswam (apparently referring to how he was denied his senatorial ambition), but see what is happening now. “What is happening now is even worse.

Every day they (the bandits) wake up and start butchering innocent people like animals in the bush. There is nothing in Benue, there are no roads.” The minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the construction of the dualized

Abuja-Makurdi Road; the Adoka-Naka-Makurdi Road; the Makurdi-Gboko and the Gboko-Katsina Ala roads and a gigantic hospital, among other projects that have direct bearing on people of the state.

