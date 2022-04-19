Metro & Crime

Akume laments continuous bloodshed in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has lamented the continuous bloodshed in Benue State.

Senator Akume, who spoke at an All Progressive Congress (APC) rally in Gwer East Local Government Area on Monday during which Ambassador Yonov Aga joined the party, regretted that the Tiv nation and indeed the state was in serious trouble over the killings.

At least 15 people were last week killed at Tiortyu a satellite community in Tarka, the ex-governor’s home local government area of the state when suspected Fulani militants struck at about 10 pm.

He said: “To be honest, Tiv people are in trouble, Benue people are in trouble. There is nothing in Benue it is only bloodshed, there is a lot of bloodshed in the land.

“It was because of too much bloodshed that we chased former Governor Gabriel Suswam (apparently referring to how he was denied senatorial ambition), but see what is happening now.

“What is happening now is even worse. Every day they (the bandits) wake up and start butchering innocent people like animals in the bush. There is nothing in Benue, there are no roads.”

The minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the construction of the dualized Abuja-Makurdi road; the Adoka-Naka-Makurdi road; the Makurdi-Gboko and the Gboko-Katsina Ala roads and a gigantic hospital among other projects that have direct bearing on people of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Drunken Lagos man smashes a month old daughter on the floor

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 29-year-old man, Benedict Anieze, has been arrested for allegedly smashing his one month- old daughter on the flour at Idimu area of Lagos State. It was learnt that the suspect allegedly committed the act after a quarrel with his wife a day earlier. The suspect who was said to have drunken himself to stupor […]
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 333 ‘dead civil servants’ on payroll

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…paid N5bn to ghost workers in two years Niger State government on Thursday disclosed that it has uncovered 333 certified “dead civil servants” who have been on the payroll of the state government for the past two years. This is as the government revealed that the sum of N207million was paid as salaries every month […]
Metro & Crime

Cholera outbreak: Eight hospitalized in Oyo community

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Eight persons were reported to be receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Kisi, a town in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State following outbreak of cholera in Irepo Local Government Area of the State. Confirming the development in Ibadan was the Assistant Commandant and Head of Disaster Management of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica