Akume, lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services into Benue

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume Monday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace.
Senator Akume among others said it was a dream come true under the governor after several failed attempts by previous administrations to have regular flights into Makurdi.
“In the past, attempts were made to ensure regular flights to Benue State to enhance economic activities, unfortunately none of the attempts was successful.
“Thank God, today is the realization of a long dream and it is credit to the governor; it’s happening under his watch not only that, he is the prime mover of this project,” said Akume.
Governor Ortom said he was grateful to God for the historic ceremony of having commercial air flights from Abuja and Lagos into and from Makurdi.
He appreciated the management of Air Peace for partnering with Benue for the feat, saying the flights would open up the state for investors which would also boost economic activities and opportunities for the state.

