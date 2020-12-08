Akume lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services to Benue

Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace.

Akume, among others, said it was a dream comes true under the governor, after several failed attempts by previous administrations to have regular flights into Makurdi.

“In the past, attempts were made to ensure regular flights to Benue State to enhance economic activities; unfortunately none of the attempts was successful.

“Thank God, today is the realisation of a long dream, and it is credit to the governor; it’s happening under his watch not only that, he is the prime mover of this project,” said Akume.

Governor Ortom said he was grateful to God for the historic ceremony of having commercial air flights from Abuja and Lagos into and from Makurdi.

