News

Akume lauds Ortom as Air Peace begins flight services to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday lauded the initiative of Governor Samuel Ortom over the inauguration of commercial flight into Makurdi, the state capital by Air Peace.

 

Akume, among others, said it was a dream comes true under the governor, after several failed attempts by previous administrations to have regular flights into Makurdi.

 

“In the past, attempts were made to ensure regular flights to Benue State to enhance economic activities; unfortunately none of the attempts was successful.

 

“Thank God, today is the realisation of a long dream, and it is credit to the governor; it’s happening under his watch not only that, he is the prime mover of this project,” said Akume.

 

Governor Ortom said he was grateful to God for the historic ceremony of having commercial air flights from Abuja and Lagos into and from Makurdi.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC, PDP trade words over botched Bakura by-election

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d and Onyekachi Eze

INEC: We’ve found our missing staff   The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State yesterday traded words over the results of Saturday’s local government election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared inconclusive.   The parties engaged in accusations as to what was responsible for […]
News

Military to troops: Remain firm, sustain tempo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has urged troops and other security operatives involved in various internal security operations across theatres, to remain focused on the task of protecting lives and property of citizens. The military maintained that despite some unfortunate incidents, fighting forces had continued to deny enemies of state […]
News

Fayose, Olujimi’s camp biker over secret oath-taking

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Controversy has continued to trail controversial video of secret oath-taking by some members of the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to former governor Ayodele Fayose which went viral on Monday. Barely 24 hours after the video went viral, there was an exchange of words between Fayose and Olujimi’s group ensued as they were on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: