Akume tasks Benue youth on national devt

*As Ortom flags off youths summit

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Senator George Akume, Wednesday enjoined youth in Benue State to rise up and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

The former governor of the state stated this in his goodwill message during the opening ceremony of the Benue Youth Summit 2020 in Makurdi, likened youth to back bones of institutions with the capacity to make things happen.

Senator Akume, who was represented by Engr. Joseph Utse, said the power of the youths must be positively utilised in the area of health, education and empowerment towards achieving peace.

He noted that the importance of a youthful population cannot be overemphasised and the need for creation of a conducive atmosphere for them to maximise their potentials.

The Minister, who commended Governor Samuel Ortom for organising the youth summit, challenged the youths to thrive to be good ambassadors of the state and always position themselves for positive change.

Governor Ortom, who declared the summit open, urged the youth to key into Information Communication Technology (ICT) revolution, saying it is a dependable path to self reliance.

The governor said the ICT and digital revolution has created new opportunities that previously existed only in science fiction.

Like this: Like Loading...