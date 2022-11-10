News

Akume To Senate: We need more money to function

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, has called for allocation of more funds to the Ministry, to be able to function effectively. Akume who made the appeal when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Special Duties to defend the Ministry’s 2023 budget, lamented the current allocations and envelop system, saying that the situation had made it extremely difficult for the Ministry to function well.

He told the lawmakers that the sum of N180 billion allocated to the Ministry for 2023 representing 71 per cent reduction in the budget for the previous year, was grossly inadequate to accomplish the numerous mandates of the Ministry. The minister said the envelope system had also incapacitated the Ministry from achieving its mandate to monitor special projects and interventions of the Federal Government as well as the implementation of constituency projects in care of members of the National Assembly.

 

